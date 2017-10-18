Man found shot dead outside Opa-locka warehouse

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating, after a man was found shot dead outside of his Opa-locka business.

Police responded to a call of a shooting outside of a warehouse along Opa-locka Boulevard and 22nd Avenue, around 2 a.m., Wednesday.

Relatives of the victim have identified him as 47-year-old Joe Gonzalez – a father of seven.

Homicide detectives are focusing their investigation around a warehouse bay and several cars that are parked outside.

7News spoke with several family members, who said they just want answers. “Come on man, you know him,” said Jose Gonzalez, the victim’s father. “What’s the matter with you guys? Come on out and say something. Help us solve this crime.”

Geeleen Gonzalez, the victim’s sister, added, “You took away not only a father, you took away away a son, a brother, an uncle, a hard-working man that loved his family and did everything for his family no matter what.”

A perimeter is being set up by detectives as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

