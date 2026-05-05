South Florida is settling into a quieter stretch, with sunshine returning and rain chances fading.

A weak boundary near the Keys is breaking down, allowing for a mostly dry and brighter day today, with only a stray shower possible near the east coast. By Wednesday, expect plenty of sunshine and calm conditions.

But as skies clear, the heat builds. Temperatures climb into the upper 80’s and low 90’s, with even hotter days ahead. By late week and into the weekend, highs will push into the 90’s, with “feels-like” temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

At the beaches, a high rip current risk continues for Palm Beach County, with a moderate risk farther south.

Looking ahead, the dry pattern holds for now, but a front approaching this weekend could bring back a few showers and storms.

For now, it’s a simple forecast — more sun, rising heat, and a hint of change ahead.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7