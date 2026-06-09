Good Morning South Florida, starting off our Tuesday with a hot day and that heat trend will continue throughout the week especially with the high humidity making it feel like in the 100s.

We also expect some storms as tropical moisture moves into the Caribbean and Gulf with South Florida being on the edge of this moisture, increasing our rain chances by the end of the week into the weekend.

Because of the tropical moisture our rain chances will trend toward what we usually see in June. Some storms will help cool down our hot temperatures.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7