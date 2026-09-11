South Florida will close out the work week with another round of showers and thunderstorms before an even wetter pattern develops for the start of the weekend.

Storms Shift West Today

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast today, initially favoring the East Coast during the morning. As the day progresses, storms will become more numerous while shifting inland and toward Southwest Florida.

Plenty of tropical moisture remains in place, with atmospheric moisture running above normal. Combined with daytime heating, that will support another active afternoon of storms.

Hot and Humid Before the Rain

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90’s, with the humidity making it feel more like 100–105 degrees. Areas that avoid storms early in the day will heat up the fastest, while increasing clouds and rain should provide some relief later.

Wetter Saturday

Saturday looks like the wetter day of the weekend as another surge of moisture moves into South Florida. Rain chances increase to around 70%.

The day should begin with showers and storms over the waters and some activity briefly moving onshore. Storms then become more widespread over land during the afternoon.

While the western half of South Florida will once again be favored, the interior and East Coast metro areas could become more involved Saturday because of the additional moisture and weak atmospheric disturbance. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will remain the main threats, along with pockets of localized flooding.

Typical Wet-Season Pattern Sunday

The easterly flow continues Sunday with plenty of moisture still around. Expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon and early evening, with the greatest coverage generally favoring western South Florida.

We’ll also be watching an area of Saharan dust approaching the region. The deeper dust is expected to remain mainly south of South Florida and over the Keys and Florida Straits Sunday, with a better opportunity for some of that drier, dusty air to work into South Florida by Tuesday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7