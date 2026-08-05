Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

The big story is once again storm chances today. Storms should develop a little earlier along the seabreeze mid-morning to around noon. Storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Whatever storms develop will push inland heading into this afternoon.

Looking ahead, we stay stormy though Friday, but we will trend drier heading into this weekend and especially into next week.

We have to deal with the storms first and Friday looks quite wet and it will be gusty at times as a tropical wave crosses Florida. Heavy rain is a concern and there could be some flooding problems that day.

By next week the tropical wave will be long gone and a much stronger Bermuda high will build into Florida. The high will bring dry sinking air and lower rain chances. The easterly flow will favor a few coastal showers and storms with the highest storm chances on the Gulf side of Florida.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The tropics remain quiet as record strong wind shear screams across the Caribbean and SW Atlantic. We love wind shear because it tears storms apart and protects Florida. Strong wind shear is a hallmark of El Nino and I don’t see it letting up anytime soon.

There are a few tropical waves moving across the Atlantic but none are expected to develop over the next seven days. This is due to a very hostile Atlantic with dry air, wind shear, and Saharan dust dominating.