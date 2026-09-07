Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Labor Day will feature scattered shower and storm chances with highs around. The main threat with storms will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning. For those of you that don’t see storms, the September steam will be in full force with the heat index climbing into the triples. Make sure you drink lots of water and don’t skip the sun screen if you’re going to be at the beach.

Looking ahead, rain chances will trend a little bit lower mid-week as some drier air moves across the state. However, there still will be daily storm chances across the area. I don’t see temperatures budging too much with highs in the lower 90s and lows around 80.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All is quiet in the Atlantic basin as super El Niño flexes its muscles in the Pacific. I don’t see any signs of any signs of tropical development with dry air and wind shear dominating. This has been the quietest start to an Atlantic Hurricane Season in the satellite-era. Also, this is the third Labor Day in a row with no hurricanes — the only time that has ever happened was over 80 years ago from 1937-1939! We’ll take it!