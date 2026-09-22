Happy first day of Fall, South Florida!

It’s not going to feel like Fall today with highs in the upper-80s and lots of humidity. Numerous showers and storms are expected this afternoon. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are the main threats. Flash flooding could become an issue in spots that see storms.

Looking ahead, it will stay very stormy through at least Thursday. However, a nasty nor’easter will drive a cold front into Florida this weekend.

The front looks to bring a shot of lower humidity this weekend, with lows potentially dipping into the upper-60s inland on Sunday morning.

TROPCIAL UPDATE:

Fay is fading away in the far northern Atlantic. It is expected to become a remnant low later today. Otherwise, there’s no tropical threats to Florida at this time.