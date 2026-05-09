Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend is looking hot and humid with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun. Light winds will make for great boating and beach weather.

As for Sunday, we’ll see a bit more moisture, so an isolated shower or storm is possible.

Rain or no rain the heat will be a big story this weekend. Highs will be in the 90s but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel as hot as 100 degrees. It’s very important that you remember to stay cool & hydrated with the elevated heat risk.

Looking ahead, some heat relief comes early next week as a May cold front sweeps across South Florida. This will bring higher rain chances on Monday into Tuesday, which is welcome considering the ongoing drought. Behind the front, we’ll see our highs get knocked down into the 80s — for now. However, we trend back towards hot & dry by the end of next week.