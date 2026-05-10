This Mother’s Day weekend has definitely been a preview of what’s ahead this summer as highs soared into the 90s both days with feels-like temperatures up to around 100F.

Another similarly hot day is on tap for Monday before the edge is taken off the heat by just a bit for the rest of this new week.

The heat dome, which has been responsible for the hot temperatures in recent days, will remain in control of South Florida’s weather pattern Monday, leading similar conditions as Sunday.

Moisture levels for rain will continue to increase, however, so expect some additional clouds as the sea breeze develops and pushes inland. That will also lead to some spotty showers during the day and eventually an isolated thunderstorm late in the day.

We also continue to monitor the Max Road Fire — a new brush fire that developed near Krome Ave and US-27 in Broward County on Sunday. Winds will lighten up tonight, allowing for some smoke and therefore reduced air quality to potentially affect some parts of South Florida.

This will remain a concern early Monday before the south-southeast wind picks up during the daylight hours, keeping most of these impacts just west of our populated areas.

It’s not until Tuesday when the focus of our weather shifts from the heat to the risk for storms. Tuesday will start off hot with temperatures quickly surging up to around 90F before scattered to numerous showers and storms impact the area during the second half of the day.

Isolated strong storms and areas of flooding cannot be ruled out with Tuesday’s activity.

Wednesday will remain unsettled following the passage of a weak front. There will be the anytime chance for scattered showers. Temperatures will also be less hot, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

That will be very brief relief because late in the week, highs will return to around 90F along with lower rain chances as a dome of high pressure to our west takes on more of an influence to our pattern.

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