(WSVN) - It’s been an active Thursday across South Florida courtesy of another disturbance drifting over the region, helping to unleash a widespread batch of rain during the midday time frame.

The recent rain has been great news when it comes to the drought situation, which has been improving with each new update as of late.

It’s also good news for those sick of the heat. Miami felt like 103F at 11AM Thursday but the temperature dropped down to 74F shortly after 1PM due to the heavy thunderstorms.

As of this writing at 2PM Thursday, activity will gradually settle down and we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies and areas of lingering, light to moderate rain for the rest of the day.

On Friday, the expectation is for there to be some sunshine and isolated showers near the coast. Then scattered storms are expected to develop in the afternoon, especially inland.

Otherwise, Friday will be steamy with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the low to mid 100s.

The start of the weekend will feature a fairly similar setup with high pressure displaced to our east, keeping tropical moisture in place. This will promote a similar forecast for Saturday.

By Sunday, though, more of an onshore flow should build back in, promoting more dry time and primarily morning shower and storm activity.

That will foreshadow the start of next week’s weather too, with a general pattern of morning, coastal showers; midday scattered storms across the metro; and afternoon storms mainly to our west.

Tropical update

Today, September 10 marks the typical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season when the basin tends to have the most activity in a given year.

This season though features no activity and no development is currently expected over the next seven days.

If no hurricane forms tomorrow, then 2026 will break a new record of the latest, first hurricane to form in a season!

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