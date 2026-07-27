Happy Monday, South Florida!

The big story today is more storms are in store this afternoon, with the westerly wind pattern will favoring storms on our side of the Florida Peninsula. The steering flow will be pretty light, which means the storms will be slow-movers. If you get stuck under one of these storms flooding will be an issue.

Rain chances will stay elevated through Wednesday. However, drier air and saharan dust will lower our rain chances starting on Wednesday and will continue through the weekend. However, the westerly wind pattern will continue which will still give us PM storm chances, though the overall coverage will be lower.

Meanwhile, the hot streak continues in Miami. We have now reached 90 degrees for 46 days straight. The record is 56 days in a row in 2023.

Looking ahead, we are expected to hit 90 every day for the next week. That means the all-time record is in striking distance and could be broken next week.

Speaking of the heat, a massive heat wave is baking the Nation’s Heartland. Over 100 million Americans are under heat alerts.

The heat index will climb up to 110 – 120 degrees from Florida all the way to the northern Plains, with the heat peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All is quiet in the Atlantic. Super El Nino is flexing its muscles with dry air, wind shear, and saharan dust dominating the basin. I’m not expecting any tropical development over the next seven days. The next name on the list is Cristobal.