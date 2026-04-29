Ready, or not, hotter weather is on the way. In fact, it could turn out to be the hottest we’ve been since last October! For now, it’s fine. On Tuesday, we had near-average late April temperatures. Here’s a look at the “clear and pleasant” Tuesday afternoon, in Ft. Lauderdale.

Much of Florida is currently quiet, as well. Notice the lack of activity on the state radar, as shown below.

What can we expect for Wednesday? It’s basically the same setup but it’ll become more humid as the day wears on.

High Pressure is east of Florida and the Bahamas. The center is settling south and that will “open the door” for tropical air to build in. By the end of the day, expect a flow out of the southeast. Muggy air take over and surge higher as a southerly connection evolves during the late week.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday includes notching, near 90-degree temperatures. With humidity, it’ll even feel like we’re “well into the 90’s” with heat index values. What’s even more impressive is that the hot pattern won’t peak until Saturday. At that time, we could be close to record highs for Saturday May 2nd. The Miami record is 93-degrees, set back in 1937.

Some gradual relief could be on the way if the long range forecast pans out. Notice (above) there’s a Cold Front sliding into south Florida. It won’t bring major cooling but we can look for an increase in clouds and rain. There will also be a chance for thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon through Monday. Meanwhile, rounds of heavy rain will be possible. Some early estimates hint at 3-inches, or more, rain tallies for the start of next week. We need it. Stay tuned.

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