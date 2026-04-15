South Florida is settling into a stretch of warm, mostly dry weather, but even with the sunshine, there are a couple of things to keep on your radar this week.

High pressure is firmly in control, keeping rain chances very low and allowing temperatures to climb. Along the East coast, highs will reach the low to mid 80’s, while inland and Southwest Florida warm into the upper 80’s and even near 90 degrees. With an Easterly breeze, it will stay a bit cooler near the coast during the day, but still warm and comfortable overall.

That breeze will also play a role in another concern — smoke from the Newman Fire in Collier County. Winds will push smoke toward the Naples area at times, which could lead to reduced visibility on roadways and poorer air quality. If you’re in Southwest Florida, especially near Naples, use caution while driving and limit time outdoors if you’re sensitive to smoke.

Meanwhile, beach conditions remain rough along the Atlantic coast. A high risk of rip currents continues through at least midweek, and even as winds ease slightly later on, the risk will likely remain elevated into the weekend. If you’re heading to the beach, it’s best to stay near a lifeguard and be extra cautious in the water.

Looking ahead, the dry pattern holds through the rest of the week with plenty of Spring sunshine. Temperatures will continue to warm, especially inland. By the weekend and early next week, a little more moisture may return, bringing a slight chance of a passing shower, but overall, conditions remain mostly quiet.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7