The heat has been on these past couple days and will remain on for the Mother’s Day weekend across South Florida.

A heat dome remains in control of our weather pattern, parked right over South Florida.

That along with a southerly wind will continue to drive in hot and even more humid conditions this weekend into early next week.

This means feels-like temperatures will climb some more, with peak heat indices near 100F come Sunday.

At least it will be a nice weekend with rain unlikely throughout the weekend. As a front gradually approaches next week, this will lead to some thin, wispy, upper level clouds flowing in, especially on Sunday. This will filter out the sunshine at times but skies will still be bright.

As this heat dome breaks down and the aforementioned front reaches South Florida and stalls, this will cause temperatures to drop very slightly and will lead to a rise in rain chances.

Therefore, expect scattered showers and storms to be possible, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is very timely as South Florida’s rainy season does begin in a week from today — on May 15.

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