Happy Mother’s Day, South Florida!

The heat is the big story again today. Highs will soar well above average into the lower-90s across the area.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. Make sure to stay cool & hydrated if you have plans with mom.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun & clouds with an isolated shower or storm this afternoon.

Looking ahead, some heat relief comes midweek as a May cold front sweeps across South Florida. This will bring higher rain chances on Monday into Tuesday, which is welcome considering the ongoing drought. Behind the front, we’ll see our highs get knocked down into the 80s — for now. However, we trend back towards hot & dry by the end of next week.