Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale made it into the record books, with Saturday’s scorching temperatures.

Afternoon temperatures (Saturday) soared across south Florida, making for the hottest day of the year, so far. The reason? A strong SW flow with intense sunshine.

If you’re ready for some relief, it’s on the way. The Front that was north of us will be pressed southward. From Sunday into Monday, the slow (eventually stalling) frontal boundary will be over us. That will set us up for periods of wet and unsettled weather. You can see, below, how the Front has progressed southward (satellite and radar image captured late Saturday evening).

Here’s what we’ll contend with Sunday: A stretched-out Front near us with on-and-off downpours. Some “repeated” heavy rains could lead to street flooding in favored areas. Be aware that thunderstorms could form quickly in this setup. You may need to move indoors, or take cover, at times. The greatest concerns will be lightning and gusty storm winds, possible flooding from pockets of rain.

Gradual improvement is expected once we get into Monday afternoon and Tuesday. High Pressure will tend to build in with onshore winds returning. Occasional showers are still anticipated into Cinco de Mayo (Tuesday) but nothing significant.

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