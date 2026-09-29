After a dry and pleasant Monday, South Florida is transitioning back into a wetter and more unsettled weather pattern Tuesday.

Deeper tropical moisture is spreading north across the region as a disturbance approaches from the Gulf. Rain chances climb to 60–70% across Miami-Dade and Broward, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Palm Beach County has somewhat lower rain chances.

Clouds and showers should help keep temperatures down, with highs generally in the mid 80’s.

Keys Already Feeling the Deeper Moisture

The Florida Keys are already seeing the wetter pattern take hold. Tropical moisture has increased significantly, and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected.

The wetter-than-normal pattern is expected to continue across the Keys for the next several days.

King Tide Flooding Continues

King Tides remain another concern. Moderate coastal flooding is possible along portions of Southeast Florida around high tide Tuesday, with conditions gradually improving later in the day.

Flooding concerns are greater in the Florida Keys, where moderate to major saltwater flooding is possible in the Upper Keys, particularly around bayside Key Largo.

Unsettled Pattern Sticks Around

Wednesday remains humid and unsettled with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Deep moisture sticks around through the end of the week, keeping daily rain and storm chances in the forecast.

By Thursday and Friday, strengthening easterly winds should gradually push the focus for afternoon storms farther inland and toward Southwest Florida.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7