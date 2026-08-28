Happy Friday, August 28, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. South Florida saw a good amount of sunshine and dry time with a few storms occasionally pushing through the area. Today was no different as most of the showers and storms remained west of the metro, only skirting a few of a western suburbs of Miami deed and Broward counties. But heading into tonight if you do have any late Friday evening plans, be sure to have that rain gear with you as South Florida could see a few passing showers and isolated storms, especially overnight. Moisture will be increasing across south Florida and rain chances are bound to ramp up.

Speaking of rain chances ramping up, let’s talk about the weekend! A bit more tropical moisture will spread across the region and linger for the foreseeable future. In addition, a nearby disturbance will help create a bit more energy for showers and storms to develop this weekend. On Saturday it looks like South Florida can expect a typical summer like pattern with morning showers and storms, lingering through midday and early afternoon before an onshore breeze pushes all of that inland. Sunday shower and thunderstorm activity will be a bit more spread out with anytime downpours both morning and afternoon.

Looking ahead into next week, South Florida will be stuck in a wetter weather pattern. Stuck between two areas of high-pressure, bouts of tropical moisture and a few upper level disturbances will occasionally push through the area, keeping our rain chances on the higher end. And while this will put a damper on our weather during the morning and midday hours, South Florida desperately needs the rain as we remain under severe drought conditions! By the end of next week, we will be watching remnant moisture from what was Tropical Storm Dolly. If that moisture sticks together after spreading across the islands next few days, some of it could reach South Florida by the end of next week. This would help keep our rain and storm chances on the higher end through at least the first weekend of September.

Have a wonderful weekend. Keep that rain gear with you at all times!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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