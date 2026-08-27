Happy Thursday, August 27, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far. South Florida has seen a mixed bag of weather this week with steamy sunshine at times, followed by stormy conditions and very muggy mornings. Today a stronger breeze coming off the water helped keep most of the thunderstorms across inland areas but then a sudden shift in the wind direction helped push those storms back towards Metro Miami-Dade and Broward County. And after the lightning and gusty winds died down, South Florida was left with milder, rain-cooled air heading into the early evening hours. Tonight, broken clouds should allow for some areas to have a clear view of the partial lunar eclipse that is forecast to peak just after midnight.

The end of the week will feature quieter conditions across South Florida. A breeze coming off the water will allow for a few seabreeze-driven showers and thunderstorms to develop late morning and midday before continuing to push farther inland. We may even start the morning off with a few showers so have that rain gear with you just in case! But as the afternoon goes on, showers and storms should continue to shift farther inland away from Metro areas, clearing our skies for those with outdoor Friday evening plans. High temperatures on Friday will be reaching into the mid to lower 90s. A nice beach breeze will help keep temperatures along the coastline in check.

Looking ahead, South Florida will be stuck in a wetter weather pattern as we work our way through the weekend and into early next week. Stuck between two areas of high-pressure, bouts of tropical moisture will occasionally push through the area increasing rain chances all around. And while this will put a damper on our weather during the morning and midday hours, South Florida desperately needs the rain as we remain under severe drought conditions! Heading into early next week, no major change is expected so have that rain gear with you as we can expect a daily dose of showers and thunderstorms across the area. Looks like the rainy dog days of summer will finally reach the area!

Have a wonderful evening!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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