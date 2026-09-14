Following a wet and stormy weekend, the work week has started with more dry time. Here’s a look at downtown Miami with quiet weather conditions.

The sky wasn’t as blue on Monday. The reason? Thin Saharan Dust moved over us.

On the satellite view (above) the light shade of orange is the layer of dust which helped keep rain at a minimum, on Monday.

Drying is also taking effect across most of the Bahamas and Cuba (shown on the water vapor image above). Beyond that? Another surge of deep tropical moisture is detected. It’s forecast to spread our way increasing rain chances during the middle of the week.

Here’s a glance at the weather map for what we’ll call “transition Tuesday”. The Saharan Dust will fade to our south and west. Meanwhile, from the east, we’ll see spreading pockets of rain (not too wet, yet). Finally, there will be an advancing Front from the north. It is expected to move into Florida and stall over the general area. All of this spells wetter times.

The Front will ultimately camp-out while setting up a track for heavy downpours. It’s worth noting that a stronger breeze will arrive, also, so rain showers could be gusty, at times. We’ll hope for decent periods between downpours during the late week. If not, the risk for street flooding will ramp higher too.

Rainy days with thunderstorms are likely to hold through the upcoming weekend as moisture remains stuck over us. This is typical in September (which is our 2nd wettest month of the year, based on history).