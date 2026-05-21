South Florida’s Summer-like weather pattern continues with hot afternoons, breezy easterly winds, and daily storm chances heading toward Memorial Day weekend.

A few passing showers are possible along the East coast this morning before storms develop inland and across Southwest Florida later this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain above normal with highs in the upper 80’s along the East coast and low to mid 90’s across Southwest Florida. Combined with the humidity, heat index values will climb into the upper 90’s and lower 100’s during the afternoon hours.

The overall weather pattern changes very little through the next several days and into Memorial Day weekend. Expect warm mornings, hot afternoons, and scattered inland storms developing each day while east coast metro areas stay breezy and somewhat drier at times.

A High Risk of rip currents continues along Atlantic beaches through this evening due to persistent onshore winds and rough surf.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7