Happy Thursday, July 9, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been able to tolerate the heat that we have been experiencing. South Florida continues on this heat streak with heat advisories issued on the daily. After a very warm start to the day, temperatures before the sun even came up were already feeling like the 90s. Once again, a Heat Advisory was issued for much of the state of Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward from 11 AM to 7 PM. Feels like temperatures will once again range anywhere between 105° and 110° for extended periods of time so please remember to take breaks from the sun and from the heat if possible.

Today will be a lot like what we experienced on Wednesday with steamy conditions and a mainly dry day. A plume of Saharan dust remains draped across the region, which will keep rainfall at a minimum. Most areas will remain dry today! High temperatures will reach into the mid to lower 90s, but once again once you factor in the humidity, they will feel like the 100s. And with the thicker plume of dust in the air, air quality remains reduced to moderate. So if you suffer from any respiratory illness or environmental allergies, it is best to try to limit your time outdoors today.

Looking ahead, rain chances across South Florida will remain below average. High-pressure will remain nearby as dry air and several plumes of Saharan dust continue to push through the region, keeping much-needed rain at a minimum across the area. The best chance for any shower activity looks to be Friday as moisture from a nearby tropical wave skirts South Florida. It will be a battle between the moisture and the dry Saharan dust, which will likely keep rain chances isolated. Temperatures will gradually climb during the afternoons as winds remain on the lighter side. Afternoon high temperatures will likely reach into the mid 90s for many through the rest of the week as our feels-like temperatures soar into the 100s. This upcoming weekend and especially into early next week look very concerning as far as the heat is concerned. Major heat risk will be possible across South Florida for the foreseeable future, especially as we remain mostly dry.

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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