(WSVN) - The beautiful, blue days are behind us as clouds and showers have made a dramatic return this Thursday. At least temperatures have been held up into the 70s and low 80s, making it still feel like fall!

Heading into Thursday night, most showers should diminish as cloud cover gradually clears and breaks up. Low temperatures will generally be in the low 70s.

On Friday, expect more morning sunshine followed by more clouds for the afternoon along with the possibility for scattered, passing showers. Highs will be in the low 80s depending on rain and cloud timing.

Otherwise, Friday will be a breezy day with gusts up to 25 mph. This trend of increasing winds will hold through Sunday and Monday, which is when winds will peak. Sustained winds during this time frame will be up to 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

At the same time, the Full Moon will be peaking on Monday and the potential for pockets of heavy rain will exist Sunday and Monday. This will result in even higher water levels than what is usually seen during the King Tides.

The latest forecast shows peak water levels at high tide rising through early next week, all of which will be in the moderate flood stage category. There is the low potential that major coastal flooding does occur, however.

So King Tides and strong winds will be two of the main themes this weekend but times of rain will also be. Saturday is trending drier at least, with fewer showers becoming increasingly likely.

Sunday into Monday are still looking rather wet, though, with scattered to numerous showers and storms in the forecast as a mid to upper level low stirs moisture into South Florida.

A widespread 1-3 inches of rainfall is forecast but some locations could see more.

Eventually, rain chances should drop beyond Monday for next week while highs rise into the mid 80s along with more humidity.

Tropical update

Subtropical Storm Josephine is pulling away from the Northeast coast while strengthening and is forecast to become a remnant low by tonight.

Otherwise, there is a disturbance well east of Bermuda with a low, 10% chance of tropical development.

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