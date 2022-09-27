Ian’s forecast track has shifted more to the East in line with model guidance and now expected to make landfall sooner around the West-Central coast of Florida between Tampa and Ft. Myers by Thursday.

If Ian tracks close to Southwest Florida near Ft. Myers, Tropical Storm conditions could spread into inland areas of Broward and Miami-Dade. Therefore, a Tropical Storm Watch was issue for inland Broward and Miami-Dade.

Tropical Storm Watch:

All areas West of the Sawgrass Expressway and US 27 through Alligator Alley in Broward.

Areas West of the Turnpike and US 1 in Miami-Dade including the cities of Kendale Lakes, Country Walk, Homestead, Zoo Miami, The Hammocks, and The Redland.

The Tropical Storm Watch that was in effect for the Middle Florida Keys was upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning. This afternoon Tropical Storm conditions with wind over 39 mph expected along with heavy rainfall.

There is the potential for the center of Hurricane Ian to track closer to southwest Florida, which could bring the potential for tropical-storm-force winds to inland Miami-Dade and Broward forecasts. Across the metro, we aren’t expected sustained, 39+ mph winds but gusts could reach 30-40+ mph.

In addition to the wind, flooding from heavy rainfall will be possible today into tomorrow. The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida in a level 3 of 4 risk for flash flooding today.

Lastly, isolated tornadoes will be possible and 2-4 feet of storm surge across the Florida Keys.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

