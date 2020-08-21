Hurricane Hunter: Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Laura; threat to Florida

Hurricane hunter aircraft finds a stronger system and now issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Laura.

NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds that tropical depression 13 has strengthened to Tropical Storm Laura. pic.twitter.com/TNjJETfJL3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 21, 2020

Tropical Depression 13 now upgraded to Tropical Storm Laura is approaching the Northern Leeward Islands. Plenty of heavy rain is forecast to spread from the Leeward Islands into the Virgin Islands and Puerto through the weekend. Flooding could be a concern especially in low-lying areas.

The forecast track has shifted slightly to the South and that is due to fluctuations in models with the building area of high pressure that will be steering it. It has strengthened into a tropical storm over and will move near or North of the Virgin Islands and Puerto on Saturday. In fact, gradual strengthening will take place as it impacts the Turks and Caicos Islands and Southeastern Bahamas on Sunday morning. Eventually it will reach the Florida Straits. Laura could be located anywhere between the Northwestern Bahamas, South Florida or the Gulf of Mexico on Monday as a potential hurricane.

5 AM ADVISORY: #TD13 approaching the Northern Leeward Islands & forecast to strengthen. Long range intensity remains uncertain. Could bring some storm surge, rainfall & wind impacts to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the #Bahamas & #Florida this weekend & early next week. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/CAUwIKmzjU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 21, 2020

Models agree on track and The National Hurricane Center forecast cone that it is headed in the direction of Florida. However, we just don’t know exactly how strong it will be.

Models agree on #TD13 track & NHC forecast cone reflects that. However, there is uncertainty on how strong it will be. Stay tuned to your #StormStation for the latest. A potential system will approach late weekend into early next week (Sun/Mon). @wsvn #flwx #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/K1ehttgJuf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 21, 2020

A more Southward track, means potential brush with land (Greater Antilles) and weakening the system. There is also dry air and Saharan dust to the North of the system it will have to battle.

A more Northward track, means plenty of warm waters ahead (80 degrees +) which is fuel for systems to grow stronger. Also, it will encounter an area of weak upper winds (a.k.a. wind shear).

WORKING FOR #TD13 – Plenty of warm waters in the Atlantic of 80 degrees or higher & low wind shear (which normally either keeps systems in check or tears them apart). @wsvn @7weather #flwx #stormstation #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/JtKcwPR4ZD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 21, 2020

Plan and prepare for whatever Mother Nature decides to send our way. Tropical storm force winds and rain could arrive late Sunday/early Monday.

