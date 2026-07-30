South Florida will remain hot today as a drier air mass and Saharan dust continue to limit shower and thunderstorm development across the region.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90’s, while heat index values climb into the 100 to 110-degree range. Although storm coverage will be lower than normal, the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel much hotter, so be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you’re spending time outdoors.

Most of the afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity will be focused across Palm Beach County, the Lake Okeechobee region, and interior South Florida. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving and could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

The drier weather is expected to continue through Friday, with plenty of sunshine and only isolated afternoon storms.

Looking Ahead

Moisture begins to return this weekend as the weather pattern becomes more active. Expect a better chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday through early next week.

Tropics Update

The Atlantic remains quiet for now.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7