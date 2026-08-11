Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

The big story locally is the heat again. A heat advisory has been issued for all of Miami-Dade and Broward from 12PM – 7 PM this afternoon. The heat index is expected to soar from 105 – 110 degrees. Make sure to drink lots of water and stay cool and hydrated.

Otherwise, highs will be back in the lower-90s with mostly sunny skies, and only a stray storm chance this afternoon.

Looking ahead, rain chances will stay relatively low throughout the week with highs in the 90s. So we could be looking at additional heat advisories each day this week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

It sure is looking like August in the Atlantic!

We’re watching three areas out there right now. The central Atlantic wave has a high chance of becoming a depression as it moves westward this week. I don’t expect the other two areas to do much.

Taking a closer look at the central Atlantic disturbance, the National Hurricane Center now calls for a high chance (70%) of it becoming a depression or tropical storm as it slowly moves westward this week.

I think some slow development is likely as it heads westward this week under the influence of a strong Bermuda high to the north. Water temperatures are plenty warm — in the lower 80s and wind shear will be relatively light. If it becomes a tropical storm the next name is Cristobal.

The disturbance could be somewhere near the Lesser or Greater Antilles by this weekend. By that time, strong wind shear will tear it apart.

The good news is regardless of development, this has the potential to bring much needed rain to the Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola. The islands have been dealing with a historic drought and have had to grapple with water shortages. A weak tropical system with beneficial rain would be exactly what they need.

Long Term, I don’t see this being a threat to the United States.