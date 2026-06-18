South Florida will continue to deal with dangerous heat, wildfire smoke, and scattered afternoon storms today.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon until 7pm for all of South Florida as heat index values climb between 105 and 110 degrees. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90’s, but the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel significantly hotter. Anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and limit strenuous activity during the afternoon.

Unlike the past couple of days, storm coverage today will be more limited. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly across interior South Florida this afternoon and early evening as the Atlantic and Gulf sea breezes collide inland. A few storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and street flooding, but many coastal locations may stay dry.

Another concern today is wildfire smoke from the Quarry 2 Fire, Well Fire, and other ongoing fires in Miami-Dade County. Winds will shift more Southeasterly, pushing smoke toward portions of inland Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. While visibility should remain generally good, hazy skies and periods of reduced air quality are possible, especially for sensitive groups.

Looking ahead, rain chances increase Friday as additional moisture and an upper-level disturbance move into the region. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected heading into the weekend, while heat index values above 105 degrees remain likely each afternoon.

Arthur Update

Arthur, the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, has weakened into a post-tropical low over southeast Texas. While the storm itself is fading, its impacts continue.

The remnants of Arthur are expected to produce widespread rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated amounts approaching 20 inches, from Texas into Louisiana and across portions of the Southeast through Friday. Life-threatening flash flooding remains the primary concern.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7