Happy Tuesday, June 23, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the week. The heat was on once again on Monday as afternoon high temperatures reached into the mid to lower 90s while our feels-like temperatures reached into the 100s. And while showers and thunderstorms developed across South Florida in the afternoon, the southeast coast of SoFlo, including Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys remained quiet. This morning was a similar set up with a few isolated showers to start, mostly across our local and offshore Waters. More importantly it was already quite warm out there in the mid to low 80s (although it felt like the 90s!). A Heat Advisory has once again been issued for Miami-Dade & Broward from 11am to 6pm.

Today will be a lot like what South Florida saw on Monday except a few more showers will be in the forecast. Shower and thunderstorm activity will still remain isolated in nature and focused across metro and inland areas before shifting out towards interior sections of South Florida and out towards the Gulf Coast. With light winds mostly out of the south to southeast, our afternoon high temperatures for some will easily reach the mid 90s once again while heat indices (feels-like temperatures) reach into the low 100s again. A batch of Saharan dust will make for hazy skies, which could also make temperatures feel hotter!

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, rain chances will be near or just below what is normal this time of year. While a few isolated to scattered showers will be possible each afternoon as the heating of the day gets going, all activity will continue to shift farther inland away from the East Coast Metro. Hazy skies will also occasionally spread across South Florida as batches of Saharan dust periodically spread across the region. High temperatures each day will reach into the mid to low 90s while heat indices (feels-like temperatures) reach into the triple digits each day. Down the road, it is highly possible that we see a few heat alerts issued throughout the week. Heat alerts or not, this is a reminder that it is now officially summer in South Florida so the heat and humidity will be big stories through the next few months.

Keep hydrated & try to limit time outdoors until air quality from the smoke improves!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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