If you step outside today, it may feel like just another typical South Florida day — A few quick showers move in from the ocean this morning, and later today, storms bubble up inland and toward Southwest Florida. Nothing too unusual.

A front is slowly sliding South through Florida, and by Tuesday, it’s expected to stall near Lake Okeechobee. That’s when things begin to shift. Moisture builds, clouds increase, and rain becomes more widespread — especially along the East coast. You may notice more frequent showers, and at times, heavier downpours. Some areas could pick up a couple of inches of rain, leading to minor street flooding.

Then comes Wednesday — the day to watch.

Winds out of the Northeast strengthen, becoming gusty. At the same time, deeper tropical moisture moves in, fueling rounds of rain that could be heavy at times. It won’t rain nonstop, but when it does, it could come down fast. Some areas could pick up several inches of rain, especially along the coast, increasing the chance for flooding.

The ocean will turn rough, with strong winds building large waves and creating dangerous rip currents. By midweek, the surf could be high and hazardous.

The good news? This unsettled stretch doesn’t last forever. By late week, drier air begins to move back in. The rain eases, the winds relax, and sunshine returns just in time for the weekend.

Stay tuned to your Storm Team for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7