(WSVN) - After a day of “haunted humidity” and some “spooky showers” that passed on by on Halloween yesterday, this Sunday will feature wetter conditions overall.

A disturbance in the mid levels of the atmosphere will lurk near Florida early week as a front to our south slowly lifts northward across South Florida.

This will result in rounds of rain and storms, which could be rather widespread at times. There will also be the risk for flooding if several inches of rain fall in a short period of time.

Given that threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Miami-Dade and Broward. This will be in effect from Sunday 10AM until Monday 3PM, with the potential for scattered totals of 3-5 inches and isolated amounts of 5-7 inches.

For our Sunday, expect limited sunshine, passing morning showers and a ramp up in thunderstorm coverage during the afternoon. That risk for storms and downpours will remain elevated into the overnight hours.

It will also remain breezy, keeping the risk for rip currents high at the beach and surf high at the Broward beaches where a High Surf Advisory is in effect.

Depending on the evolution of that activity, Monday is poised to be off to a soggy start with morning showers and storms gradually tapering off through the afternoon hours.

By Tuesday, which is Election Day, we’ll be looking at brighter skies and fewer showers but scattered showers still can’t be ruled out, especially in the afternoon.

It’s also at this time when water levels should finally be reduced to minor flood stage, opposed to the 7+ day stretch of daily moderate flooding from the King Tides.

It’s not until Wednesday when that disturbance finally fades and gets swept away from Florida, leading to drier conditions but also warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to potentially upper 80s.

By the end of the week, a fall front is forecast to potentially reach South Florida. This front looks to be moisture-starved — lacking rain — and could bring in lower humidity by next weekend.

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