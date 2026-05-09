It was a beautiful but hot day across South Florida this Saturday. While temperatures weren’t record-breaking, widespread highs in the low 90s were measured and even some isolated, isolated locations managed to hit the upper 90s!

For Mother’s Day, expect very similar conditions. The two minor differences are that humidity levels will be a touch higher and there will be more clouds in the sky.

Given the higher humidity, that will cause feels-like temperatures to hit the upper 90s to low 100s for most locations. Actual temperatures will be in the low 90s across much of South Florida.

Make sure you take Mom inside to stay cool!

Otherwise, expect bright but filtered sunshine due to a veil of thin, upper level clouds and mostly dry conditions. Only a few showers may pop up in the afternoon, especially inland.

Monday will be a very similar day as Sunday, too. Moisture levels will continue to increase, however, so a few more showers may make an appearance. Rain chances for Monday will be at a 30% chance.

It’s not until Tuesday when a front reaches South Florida, leading to a spike in the rain chances. The morning should be dry and hot but scattered to numerous storms will be possible during the second half of the day.

That same front will stall just to our south on Wednesday, ushering in a minor drop in temperatures. It will still be very warm and humid but at least not as toasty as it’s been with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 80s for the rest of next week.

Showers do remain possible on Wednesday but rain chances will drop down later on for Thursday into next weekend.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.