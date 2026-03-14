Happy Saturday, March 14, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great start to the weekend. After a soggy and stormy end to the work week, South Florida finally saw a reprieve from the rain today. (Or at least through the first half of the day). A slow-moving front pushed through the region on Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. The front was able to clear most of South Florida, allowing for some dry time and sunshine to start the weekend. But by midday, sea breeze driven showers had begun to develop across southern areas and interior sections of the region, quickly turning stormy but mostly west of the metro. The sunshine and the break from the rain also helped temperatures warm a little more than they did yesterday into the mid 80s. A few showers may linger through this evening as the old front begins to lift back to the north in our direction.

Unfortunately, the latter part of the weekend does promise more in the form of showers and thunderstorms. The old front will still be hanging around nearby and will begin to fizzle as it lifts northward. South Florida can also expect a bit more in the way of cloud cover to end the weekend. High temperatures will only reach into the lower 80s as we wait for the front to move on. So if you have any ‘Sunday Funday’ plans, be sure to keep that rain gear close just in case.

Looking ahead, South Florida looks to remain unsettled as another Front moves into the region. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday as the front moves closer. Front will finally clear by early Tuesday, which will temporarily [and slightly] lower our rain chances. Temperatures will also turn slightly cooler, especially when you compare them to the mid to upper 80s we have been experiencing lately. The breeze will also begin to pick up with the passing of the front. The front will eventually stall nearby, keeping the chance for showers in the forecast through much of next week. And while the rain may feel relentless at times, this is a good reminder that South Florida continues to endure ongoing drought conditions so this rain will be very beneficial for the entire region. South Florida will finally see a huge improvement late next week as drier air moves in, just in time for the first day of spring on Friday!

Have a wonderful weekend! Remember to keep that rain gear close!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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