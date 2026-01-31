(WSVN) - A Texas woman hoped to save money by traveling to Miami for plastic surgery, but when the clinic canceled her surgery date, she asked for a refund. She’s still waiting for her money. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

After having four kids, Casey Mayer said she wanted to have plastic surgery.

Casey Mayer: “I was looking for a breast augmentation.”

While scrolling through Instagram, she found Boutinic Aesthetics.

She liked the before and after photos on the company website.

She lives in Texas so she paid $5,500 for breast implants and booked her trip.

Casey Mayer: “A week prior to surgery, I received a text message from the clinic that my surgery would need to be rescheduled.”

Casey said because of work, she couldn’t reschedule. She asked the clinic for her money back.

Casey Mayer: “We settled on a refund of $5,000. After we had agreed on the amount, I got an email from the clinic saying that they would refund my money within 30 to 60 business days.”

That was last July. She has spent the last six months calling, emailing and even hiring a lawyer.

She also filed a police report, which the police say is a civil matter.

Casey Mayer: “I have not seen a cent of it.”

Other patients have also complained.

Genevieve Casillas: “I was set for my surgery when I went, then they said they couldn’t do all this.”

Genevieve also flew in from Texas for a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast implants in 2024.

But on the day of her surgery, she was told she was anemic and couldn’t have all of the procedures.

Genevieve Casillas: “They couldn’t perform all the mommy makeover. They could only do my breast augmentation.”

Genevieve was stunned since the clinic had her blood work for a month.

She said she asked the company to refund the $6,300 for the work that couldn’t be done.

But like Casey, she never heard from them again.

Genevieve Casillas: “No one’s called me back so then I just, I said, ‘You know what, let me call the Better Business Bureau and have them investigate it and see what they can find.'”

The Better Business Bureau says it has handled similar complaints against the clinic.

Cynthia Lavin: “Boutinic Aesthetics has 19 complaints on our system and all of the 19 complaints since 2023 have gone unanswered, therefore they have an F-rating.

We called and emailed the company and received no response. We also went in person.

Heather Walker: “Hello? We are here with 7News because we received complaints from customers that said they paid money and never received their procedures. Is there someone I can speak to?”

The employee promised to get a manager but never returned.

Heather Walker: “Can someone just answer a couple questions? I just want to know, what happened to the money? Is there a manager?”

Boutinic Aesthetics Employee: “You have to wait outside.”

There are more than two dozen negative reviews about the company online.

Complaints include: Not issuing refunds for canceled or modified procedures and unanswered calls.

Casey said she wishes she had seen those reviews before handing over her hard-earned cash.

Casey Meyer: “I’m a mom of four and an educator and I’ve spent my life dedicated to others. I really wanted to do this for me and it’s just very sad how it turned out.”

It’s a hard lesson, but Casey said she hopes others will learn from her experience.

Heather Walker, 7News.

