Following big celebrations, residents are offering their help to combat pollution the day after Independence Day.

The Surfrider Foundation launched local efforts in Miami Beach to help clean up beaches on Sunday morning.

Historically recognized as the dirtiest day for U.S. beaches in the year, hundreds of volunteers removed thousands of pounds of litter.

The organization aims to protect marine ecosystems year-round.

“If you don’t keep, pick up the trash, eventually it could end up in the ocean, or in this case, with South Florida, it could end up in the bay. Fish could eat it. Any number of things can happen, so it’s obviously very important,” said an organizer.

Another goal for the foundation, which works on beaches across the country, is to collect data toward influencing legislation on reducing waste.