MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal and local officials held a press conference on Friday to address the security preparations for the World Cup matches taking place in South Florida this summer.

The major event will see seven games at Hard Rock Stadium and as excitement builds, officials want to make sure fans and players are kept safe.

“FBI Miami’s number one priority for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is really simple: maintain a safe and secure environment for the teams, fans and South Florida community,” said FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles.

The stadium, which will be named Miami Stadium, during the weeks-long event will have flight restrictions enforced to prevent possible threats from drone. Other venues such as Fan Fest at Bayfront Park will also have the restrictions in place.

“If you have a drone and you’re planning to use it during the World Cup matches, keep in mind flying a drone in these areas is strictly prohibited. The FBI and a select group of law enforcement partners have the authority and capability to intercept and seize drones that violate these restrictions,” said Skiles.

While officials want fans to have a great time at the matches and nearby events, it will all be under heavy security.

“I can confidently say that the work being done to ensure the safety and security of this event is strong,” said FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales also had a message for those headed to South Florida.

“To any individuals, bad actors that have nefarious intentions are thinking about coming down to South Florida, what you see behind me is the reason why you will regret the decision if you come down here with with bad intentions,” he said.

Officials urge ticketless fans to head on over to Bayfront Park for Fan Fest.

The first game at “Miami Stadium” will take place on June 15.

But all the action, starting June 11, will be aired on WSVN-7.

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