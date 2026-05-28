(WSVN) - A South Florida standout is in the spotlight after making it onto soccer’s biggest stage.

Defender Alex Freeman was chosen for a golden opportunity, being named to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 26-player roster for the World Cup.

The U.S. World Cup team was announced on Tuesday, and Freeman’s dream became a reality.

Speaking to 7News on Thursday, the star said that while he’s always admired his father, former Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman, he’s also had a secret love for soccer.

Now, at 21, Freeman is the youngest player on this USA team and ready to represent his home country.

“Just stepped on the scene kind of like a year and a half ago, and now I’m able to represent my home country in the World Cup. It’s so amazing, and I feel like success comes with a lot of pressure. And so I’ve been able to kind of handle the pressure and hopefully be successful in the future, just on and off the field, in any way I can,” said Freeman.

On Thursday, Freeman and his teammates are training in Georgia. The U.S. team has two friendly matches left, beginning Sunday against Senegal, before the real game begins.

Following his practice, he told 7News he’s ready to embrace his first World Cup.

“We’re going to dream big, right? We’re going to achieve a lot, especially with this group. It’s an amazing group and amazing team, and amazing staff, we all get well together, just to be able to work together, you know, we’ve been together. We have that chemistry and that confidence together. I think for us what we want to achieve, it’s going to be big things this summer, just to kind of make soccer very big in the U.S.,” said Freeman.

Alex grew up in Plantation and went to American Heritage High School. His mother spoke to 7News about his accomplishment on Wednesday.

Before being named to the World Cup team, he played for Orlando City SC in the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Freeman and his U.S. teammates will begin World Cup play June 12 against Paraguay in Group D, in Los Angeles.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7, starting on June 11.

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