WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A proud mother is speaking out after her son, a South Florida star, was named to to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 26-player roster.

Speaking to 7News on Wednesday, Rochelle Hinkle, mother of soccer player Alex Freeman, said she is excited to be the ultimate soccer mom.

“We’re super proud, we’re overwhelmed. We’re excited. It’s been a long journey for our family, for Alex, he’s been working very hard to achieve his dreams,” said Hinkle.

Hinkle said since a very young age, Freeman, who was raised in Plantation, was already dominating the soccer fields in South Florida.

But it was the summer of 2016 that stuck out to their family.

“He got invited to play in Portugal to play as a guest player on another team,” said Hinkle. “That was our first time realizing, ‘This might be serious.'”

Now, a decade later, Freeman is about to take on the grandest stage of all, the FIFA World Cup. Freeman will be one of the defenders on the U.S. Men’s National Team this tournament.

Among the roaring fans is Hinkle. She says sports runs in the family. Freeman’s father is former Green Bay Packers player Antonio Freeman.

As he got older, Freeman played for different teams across South Florida, but it was in Weston that he developed his skills, according to Hinkle.

“He started there, wasn’t very good or wasn’t the top player recruited, but he found his way, began dominating there,” said Hinkle.

In 2020, while the world was effectively shut down due to COVID-19, Freeman was kept off the field but got a phone call that changed his life.

“A coach called us from Orlando City SC and said, ‘Would you like your son to come play for our team?'” said Hinkle. “Sixteen birthday, he left home and started chasing his soccer dream.”

That was the moment Freeman decided to make soccer his career.

“In the offseason, he was training. He was running when no other kids were running. He was practicing his skills, seeking out coaches to work on technical things. He was super determined to do those [things],” said Hinkle.

All the training Freeman did paid off, all these years later. Now, his mother couldn’t be any prouder.

“Alex is representing and wearing a flag, and we’re super proud of that to be in the greatest country in the world, and he’s playing for the greatest country in the world,” said Hinkle.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7, starting on June 11.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.