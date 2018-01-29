South Florida opera singer uses martial arts to prepare for performances

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida opera singer said he doesn’t go the traditional route when warming up — he uses martial arts to channel his energy before performances.

Mark Delevan does not fit the mold of a fragile singer.

“There’s something about being an opera singer where you grow up and you think, physically, I’m fragile because I’m a singer,” said Delevan. “It’s just not true!”

Delevan is 59 years old and a baritone singer. He’s traveled around the world but is always looking to improve on the stage and on the mats for Taekwondo.

“This job is painful,” said Delevan. “This job is psychologically, spiritually and emotionally painful. I better have something that is going to counteract that.”

Delevan is no stranger to bruises while training before performances. Currently, he is starring in the Florida Grand Opera’s “Salome” in the role of John the Baptist.

“At that level of singing, of that level of performance, you have to be just mentally on-point,” said Delevan’s training partner in Miami Beach, Tony Davis. “There is not room for error and I really treat Taekwondo as a sport and as a lifestyle to carry forward.”

However, Delevan still gets asked: why martial arts?

“Lemme be honest with you: I don’t know,” said Delevan. “Furthermore, I don’t really care. It’s so good for me and that I’m able to embrace the humility.”

For tickets and information on Salome, click here (http://www.arshtcenter.org/Boletos/Calendar/2017-2018-Season/Florida-Grand-Opera/Salome/).

