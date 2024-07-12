MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Final frenzy has descended on South Florida days before the Copa America matchup between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium, and police have a warning to fans who want to score a ticket to the sold-out match.

7Skyforce flew above the Miami Gardens venue on Friday as the ground crews put the finishing touches on the pitch.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome took the opportunity to remind ticket buyers to watch out for scammers.

“There will not be any printed tickets, so if you have a printed ticket, that will probably be a fake ticket,” he said, “and also, no screenshots will be allowed.”

The excitement was palpable on Friday, two days before what promises to be a big night for soccer, as both teams have passionate fanbases in South Florida.

Police want them to be careful this weekend.

“We want everyone to come and have a good time, but to do so safely,” said Colome.

Video posted to social media captured the Colombian soccer team shortly after landing in South Florida.

It didn’t take long for Colombia fans to find the team’s hotel in Dania Beach.

7News cameras captured enthusiastic fans cheering and holding up Colombia flags. Some wore team jerseys.

“We’re hopefully going to the game. Tickets are crazy, but we’re doing everything possible to be able to be there, front row center, to see the team win,” said fan Michelle Martinez.

Meanwhile, the Argentinean team was seen leaving their hotel in Coral Gables for one of their last practices.

“We’re just hoping that they come out, and we can get autographs and pictures and stuff,” said a fan.

In Hollywood, the Colombian restaurant Tardes Caleñas Bar Restaurant was empty Friday afternoon, but it will be packed with fans on Sunday.

Just a few blocks away, the Argentinean restaurant Kussifay is expecting a crowd as well.

“All of the street, all Argentinean people. Yeah,” said an employee at Kussifay.

Hard Rock Stadium issued the following rules that will be enforced on Sunday:

No watch parties outside the stadium or in the parking lot.

Parking gates open at 4 p.m.

Parking must be purchased in advance.

Only clear bags will be allowed.

Late Friday afternoon, cellphone video showed the Colombian team leaving their hotel on a bus.

7 will host a 7 On the Sidelines special at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Coverage of the game is set to begin at 7 p.m.

