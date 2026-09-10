(CNN) — On a night where the Seahawks were honored for their Super Bowl LX victory, the celebrations felt short lived as starting quarterback Sam Darnold left the game with an injury in the team’s 13-10 win over the New England Patriots at Lumen Field on Wednesday night in Seattle.

As fans settled in under sunny skies in The Emerald City and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready blared the national anthem with his guitar, the stage was set for a celebratory kickoff, a marquee rematch against the team Seattle defeated for its second Lombardi Trophy.

With the “12’s” bringing deafening noise at kickoff, Seattle opened on offense. However, the initial drive ended with concern when Darnold was sacked by Patriots defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones.

The 29-year-old Darnold walked off the field with a noticeable limp.

After initially waving off any medical attention, the ninth-year signal caller went into the injury tent and then eventually walked towards the tunnel to the locker room accompanied by team staff.

Darnold was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hip injury and was reportedly getting X-rays, according to the NBC broadcast.

With Darnold sidelined, it was up to backup Drew Lock to keep the reigning champs in the game but the 29-year-old was not able to produce any momentum for Seattle as the Patriots struck first. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye connected with tight end Eli Raridon for a two-yard touchdown pass to give New England a 7-0 lead at halftime.

The Patriots quickly added a field goal to extend the lead as the second half got underway.

But the injury concerns extended to the other sideline as newly acquired Patriots wide receiver AJ Brown left the game with an ankle injury early in the third quarter and was later ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Needing a score, the Seahawks finally found some life later in the third quarter with Lock leading the offense down the field after wide receiver Cooper Kupp reeled in a 24-yard catch.

Just as it seemed the Seattle fans had something to celebrate as Lock went right back to Kupp for a seven-yard score, the play was then nullified due to a penalty for illegal motion.

The Seahawks would eventually settle for a field goal to cut the lead to a single possession 10-3.

Seattle’s defense came into Wednesday’s game down two starting safeties in Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada but the unit was the catalyst for getting the team’s first touchdown.

Early in the fourth quarter, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett intercepted Maye on a deep throw to wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

On the Seahawks’ ensuing offensive drive, Lock finally unlocked his connection with star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on fourth-and-one for a 45-yard touchdown, tying the game at 10-10 with just over 11 minutes to go.

Seattle had all the momentum and forced Maye to throw a second consecutive interception, this time safety Julian Love corralling it in to give the Seahawks the ball back.

Lock and the offense were again driving down the field while taking time off the clock but two penalties in the red zone stalled the drive, leading to a Jason Myers 26-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 13-10 lead with just under six minutes to go.

Maye and the Patriots were running out of chances to stop the bleeding and secure a season-opening win.

New England drive seemed to have stalled a multitude of time before converting on fourth down twice to keep moving down the field.

But to add to Maye’s disaster of a second half, the 24-year-old threw his third interception of the game in the end zone with cornerback Josh Jobe securing the victory for Seattle.

Lock played hero in relief of Darnold, finishing with 187 yards through the air and a touchdown while Maye had 178 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Lock said the one thought he had was “take care of the football” after coming in for Darnold.

“I know what kind of defense we have,” Lock told the NBC broadcast after the game. “I know the playmakers we have on this side of the ball – on the offensive side of the ball. But take care of the football, get it in their hands, don’t turn it over, win the turnover battle by the end of the game.

“I’d like to think we’d have a pretty good shot of winning and sure enough, 13-10.”

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the team got “great news back” on Darnold’s injury.

“I’d say its good news right now, so our thoughts and prayers are with Sam,” Macdonald told reporters. “We love him and the guys really pulled through for him.”

Macdonald added that they were able to rule out a fracture for Darnold but he will get more tests done.

Both teams will get extended time off before returning to action on September 20. Seattle will hit the road to face the Arizona Cardinals, while New England will head home to host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.