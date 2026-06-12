NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village is now home to a new Argentine Football Association International Center and Academy.

The new soccer academy opened up Friday, just in time for the World Cup.

A ribbon cutting event took place at the Brent W. Latham Community Center. In attendance was AFA’s president.

The facility features a FIFA-approved soccer field, four multi-purpose athletic fields, racket sport courts and a walking path.

Residents can take part in soccer training events provided by AFA professionals.

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