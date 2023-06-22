NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A newly released police report provides new details about an incident at the Haulover Marina allegedly involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

While the motivation at the Haulover Marina is to catch big fish, the buzz this week was about the Dolphins’ star player, nicknamed the Cheetah.

Hill, 29, is famously seen on the water with his superagent, 7Sports Dolphins insider Drew Rosenhaus.

But a video showing Hill tussling with a shark in the ocean isn’t the rough stuff people are talking about.

That would be the “misdemeanor battery” that Miami-Dade Police is investigating, after allegations that the All-Pro receiver slapped a Kelley Fishing Fleet worker, Sunday afternoon.

Employees with Kelley Fishing Fleet declined to discuss the incident, but in a police report released Wednesday, investigators wrote, “A verbal altercation occurred.”

However, the police report doesn’t name anyone.

A manager told 7News that Hill hit a 57-year-old marina worker.

The police incident form states, “The subject reached out and slapped the victim on the back of the neck with an open hand. The subject continued to be pushed away by a member of his group, the subject charged towards the victim but was restrained by several people within his group.”

The report goes on state, “No visible injuries were observed.”

As of Wednesday night, neither Hill nor Rosenhaus have commented on the incident.

The report further states, “The incident was captured in video surveillance cameras.

Late Tuesday night, the Miami Dolphins released a statement that reads, “We are aware of the situation, and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

A spokesperson with Kelley Fishing Fleet said they’re talking to lawyers and will have more to say soon.

