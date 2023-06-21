NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who is about to start his second season with the team, is under investigation for allegedly slapping an employee at the Haulover Marina.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said they are investigating the allegation of assault and battery involving the 29-year-old athlete that occurred on Sunday.

The workers at Kelley Fishing Fleet, located at 10800 Collins Ave., did not want to speak on camera, but one of the owners told 7News that Hill hit a 57-year-old marina worker.

She said she hoped to have this matter handled privately with an apology, but since the allegations are now public, that may not happen.

The owner of the Fishing Fleet said cameras caught video of Hill hitting the worker, but she isn’t ready to release it.

Over the weekend, Hill posted a video of himself with his agent fishing on a boat with a caption that said he was in a 45-minute battle with a shark and “good times.” The post has since been taken down, one source said.

What happened before or after the video is at the forefront of MDPD’s investigation.

Details of the charges and the events of the incident have not yet been released by police.

Meanwhile, Hill hosted a football camp for children on Wednesday but did not make any comments on the incident.

The star athlete has dealt with legal issues in the past — when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and when he was in college.

His most notable legal battle was back in 2019 when he was named in a child abuse report, but he was never charged in that case.

The Miami Dolphins late Tuesday night released a statement. It reads, “We are aware of the situation, and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

Hill has become the best wideout in the NFL. During his last season, his first with the Miami Dolphins, he tallied 1,700 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The owner of the Fishing Fleet told 7News that the man who was hit is not working this week. She said he was pretty shaken up by the whole thing and was given the week off.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.