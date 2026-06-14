MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Excitement is in the air, and security will be tight as the first match at Miami Stadium happens on Monday with Saudi Arabia against Uruguay.

“FIFA is going to be so turnt, it’s going to have the crowds jumping,” said a soccer fan.

Officials urge attendees to have a game plan before heading over.

The world’s biggest soccer tournament will lead to traffic jams for not only the estimated 600,000 or more who plan to attend the matches, but for everyone else trying to get around.

“Already a lot of people here in Miami, as it is, it’s a lot of traffic, you know, with the buses and drivers and public transportation. I think with more crowds coming in, it’s going to be crazy for sure,” said a Miami resident.

The biggest reminder, if you don’t have a ticket, don’t go to the stadium.

Officials said only ticket holders will be allowed on the property.

Fans should arrive early and expect multiple security checkpoints along the way with a heavy law enforcement presence.

For soccer fans driving to the stadium, make sure to have purchased a parking pass in advance. No day of parking sales will be available.

Rideshare users should also plan, as drop-offs will be limited to designated areas away from the stadium entrance.

Road closures around the stadium begin around 5 a.m. on match days, and drivers should expect heavy traffic throughout the area.

Officials recommend using public transportation, or the free Miami Game Day Express Shuttle.

Another thing to keep in mind is South Florida’s heat.

Experts worry that millions of people could be exposed to dangerous heat while enjoying the matches.

“I think there needs to be more attention to cooling breaks,” said Donal Mullan, senior lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast.

“According to the guidelines and recommendations, is that cooling breaks will be highly, highly, highly essential,” said Joyce Kimutal, climate scientist.

FIFA officials say that some of the plans for the World Cup players include a three-minute hydration break midway through each half, regardless of weather conditions.

“It’s part of safety for the players because the heat is a real thing. It does take a really, really, really heavy toll,” said Morten Thorsby, central midfielder for the Norway national team.

According to medical experts, another thing you can do, and most importantly, is to stay hydrated.

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