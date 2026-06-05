NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village dedicated a new sports complex on Thursday, just in time for the FIFA World Cup.

The Brent W. Latham Community Center is also the new home of the Argentine Football Association International Center.

The facility features a FIFA-approved soccer pitch, four multi-purpose athletic fields, 2 padel courts, four pickleball courts, and a walking path.

“This is the first public building for North Bay Village in over three decades. I think we were the only city in Miami-Dade County that didn’t have a public facility that we actually owned. So this community center is going to be the hub of recreation, community building, friendships, and all of the activities and amenities for our kids and their families right here on Treasure Island,” said —–

It’s open to North Bay Village residents, and you can even tap into soccer training events given by Argentine Football Association professionals!

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