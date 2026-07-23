MIAMI (WSVN) - A very special day for an NFL star as he gave back to his South Florida community.

Outside of Miami’s Lorah Park Elementary School, Reuben Bain Jr., the former Canes edge rusher, hosted his second annual back-to-school bash to help children get ready to go back to school.

Bain Jr. has a close connection with Lorah Park Elementary School. It is the school he attended and also grew up in the neighborhood.

“It puts a big smile on my face. It lights me up inside. Man, giving back to my community means so much. This is honestly what I do it for, like I say. Each and every day, I’m having those hard days,” said Bain Jr.

The event provided hundreds of children with backpacks, school supplies, and pizza as part of the Hurricane Bain Foundation.

“I know it’s a whole community and a whole city that’s got me on their back, and I got them on my back. Donating back to the school as much as I can, trying to bring as much publicity and notoriety, and I feel like this event is going to help that out a lot,” said Bain Jr.

7News cameras captured dozens of families still present on Thursday evening receiving supplies.

Bain Jr. was selected as a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April and is preparing for his first NFL season with the start of his first training camp.

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