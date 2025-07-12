MIAMI (WSVN) - A new fried chicken restaurant is open for business in the 305, and it has a football player scoring big with foodies.

Crisppi’s welcomed customers Friday at their location on Biscayne Boulevard and 29th Street in Miami’s Edgewater section.

NFL Hall of Famer and co-owner Randy Moss was there to host the grand opening.

He also shared news of a special partnership.

“We wanted to be able to announce a partnership that we have with the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Dolphins have seen something, they’ve seen our vision, they’ve seen something that, you know, us being able to give something back to the community, something tasteful,” said Moss.

Crisppi’s will operate two concession stands at Hard Rock Stadium during the upcoming NFL season.

