PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Many athletes struggle to find direction after retirement, but Hall of Fame wide receiver Isaac Bruce, with the support of is his wife Clegzette, found a sweet new path by opening Smoosh, an ice cream shop in Planation.

“Where we spend a lot of time doing in Smoosh is taking indigents that pair well, just different desserts,” said Clegzette Bruce, Smoosh part owner.

“They make sandwiches with ice cream, donuts, brownies, and cookies all really good individually,” said Smoosh customer Maxwell Wallace.

The gourmet ice cream sandwiches at Smoosh can only be described as deliciousness that delights the tastebuds.

“It’s kind of out-the-box thinking, you know like cookies, ice cream together, brownies, donuts, so it’s everything kids love and everything adults love too,” said Smoosh customer Christian Rodriguez.

Just as Bruce dominated the gridiron, his latest venture is scoring him a fresh kind of touchdown.

“Just being able to serve some ice cream isn’t very hard at all,” said NFL Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce. “I mean, I’ve served some bad tasting dishes to a lot of defensive backs in the National Football League. Broke a couple of ankles so I can serve some ice cream at the same time.

“It’s crazy to think that you can go from something like football and be amazing at that and something else in your life as amazing as this,” said Rodriguez. “Hopefully it catches fire. I think it’s going to be a great spot.”

Folks in South Florida are definitely indulging in their cravings.

“I can’t resist the cookie monster and I feel like I’m in heaven,” said Smoosh customer Nori Beasley.

“Smoosh is just the place you need to be after practice, after homework, after anything. It’s the place that you want to be,” said Myles Wallace.

If you’re lucky the Hall of Famer turned entrepreneur might just serve you his delectable signature treat.

“I do the vanilla milkshake. I put a little spin on it. I drop a chocolate chip cookie in it, have them mix it up real good and put whip cream on the top and I go with that. That’s me. I call it the ‘Isaac’,” said Bruce.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.