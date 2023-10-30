HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Armani Williams is unlike anyone else in the world of NASCAR, where speed is the name of the game. For Armani, the racetrack is more than a passion; it’s his happy place, fulfilling a lifelong dream that started in childhood.

“I say more of a happy place, because, you know, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of as of being a kid was to be a race car driver so, just being able to get in the car, strap those belts, putting the helmet on and then let’s get ready to go,” expressed Armani.

Armani proudly embraces his unique position in the sport as the first diagnosed driver with autism, a condition that has never held him back from pursuing his love for racing.

“People with autism, including myself, we have this special ability to have a laser-light focus on things that catch your interest,” explained Armani. “So, when it comes to me being in a race car, because everything happens so fast, you gotta have great levels of concentration. Just being sure you stay calm, even when you’re going 180, 190 miles an hour.”

Diagnosed with autism at the age of two, Armani’s fascination with cars became evident early on. At the age of eight, he started his racing journey go-karts, encouraged by his father, Del, who recognized his son’s passion for the sport.

“He was always watching racing on television,” said Del. “It seemed to catch his interest. Being on the spectrum, it was something that he really paid a lot of attention to, so we allowed him to do it.”

Tim Sliva, Armani’s 23-year-old crew chief in the truck series, focuses on his abilities rather than his diagnosis.

“I don’t see him was him having autism. I talk to him as he’s a race car driver,” he said. “The problem I have to overcome is that if he makes a mistake, they’re so focused on what they wanna do, he beats himself up. I have to calm him down just to let him know, ‘Hey it’s all good. It’s OK.'”

Armani’s presence in NASCAR also extends beyond his diagnosis. As one of the few Black drivers in the sport, he recognizes the significance of diversity and NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, which opened doors for him to compete at the highest levels.

Armani believes that diverse cultures can excel in NASCAR.

“The fact that NASCAR saw the potential that I had, that I could do a lot of big things in this sport,” he said.

Looking ahead, Armani has his sights set on racing full-time in the truck series, with aspirations of progressing to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and eventually the NASCAR Cup Series. Despite the challenges he’s faced, Armani sees himself as just another driver chasing the checkered flag

“Everybody’s different and unique in their own way, you know, and I think with autism it’s no different,” said Armani. “Every day I just try to live the life the way I wanna be.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.